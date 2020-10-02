"Mind boggling" crackdown on pavement advertising slammed by City restaurateur

A top Square Mile restaurateur is “astonished” by a City of London Corporation crackdown on his advertising efforts.

Soren Jessen, owner and operator of City favourite 1 Lombard Street received a letter from the Corporation barring him from placing more than one pavement sign to prevent overcrowding.

The restrictions are being enforced despite the City of London being dramatically less busy than usual, and with many restaurants in the capital struggling to survive.

Jessen received the notice after placing two A-boards outside his premises – advertising special offers to drive customers into his restaurant and recently launched cocktail bar.

The letter cites the ‘Gehl model’ as justification for the decision, which has a “threshold of 13 pedestrians per minute which is the threshold at which pedestrians become uncomfortable.”

1 Lombard Street sits at the junction of the Royal Exchange, Cornhill and the south-west corner of the Bank of England.

Jessen told City A.M.: “I am astonished to be told about congestion and the Gehl model in the middle of the most abandoned City of London for centuries.

“What traffic? No one is around and we depend on every inch of outdoor presence we can use for safe dining or even an A-Board,” he continued.

“It is mind-boggling and I really don’t understand which planet some people are living on.”

Many City streets are quiet after the fall in visitor numbers (Getty Images)

Jessen’s request for outdoor seating has also been knocked back on several occasions by the Corporation, again to ensure that the passageway is kept free for pedestrian traffic.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson told City A.M.: “The City Corporation must ensure that our streets and footways are safe for residents, workers and visitors. This includes restricting the use of A-frame advertising boards which can obstruct pavements and pose a hazard, particularly to blind and partially sighted people.

“We are aware that many City businesses are struggling at the moment but ensuring there is enough space for pedestrians to safely and comfortably adhere to social distancing regulations is vital during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“By providing City streets and footways that are safe and accessible to all, we are working to enable the safe return of City workers to COVID-secure workplaces as soon as possible.”

