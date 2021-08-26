Thursday 26 August 2021 7:54 am

Mike Ashley's successor offered £100m potential pay package

Michael Murray, who will succeed Mike Ashley as the chief executive of Frasers Group, could receive shares worth £100m under a proposed pay package.

The pay package would be linked to the retailer’s stock price performance, Sky News has reported.

The company’s share price would have to top £15 for 30 consecutive days before October 7 2025. Its shares were trading at £6.50 at closing on Wednesday.

Murray is set to be paid a £1m annual salary when he takes over the Sports Direct and House of Fraser owner. 

He is presently in charge of giving the group a more upmarket image as its head of elevation and is engaged to Ashley’s daughter.

Frasers said: “The remuneration committee was mindful of setting targets that were both stretching and achievable and that would reward an incoming CEO commensurately with the shareholder value that could be attained.”

