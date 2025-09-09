Mighty Ho has right Steed to continue his winning return

Jockey Vincent Ho rode a winner on Sunday at Sha Tin.

IT WAS great to see jockey Vincent Ho back in the limelight at Sha Tin on Sunday, when partnering The Heir to victory for his old boss Caspar Fownes.

It has been well documented that 35-year-old Ho was seriously injured when his horse fell in a race back in February, suffering head, shoulder and neck fractures that kept him out of action for seven months.

Mentally, it must have done him a power of good to get back into the winners’ circle, and especially on the first day of the new season.

Ho is gradually building himself up to full fitness again – he had just two rides on Sunday – and has opted to partner only three gallopers for the opening meeting at Happy Valley.

However, he looks to have a clear-cut chance of striking again for his old ally, trainer Francis Lui.

The combination team up with the talented but sometimes frustrating MIGHTY STEED, who lines up in division one of the Kwun Tong Handicap (1.35pm) over the extended mile.

The five-year-old stepped up to the extended mile for the first time in July, when only caught in the shadows of the post by Red Majesty, and with the handicapper leaving him on the same mark, he has been given a fine chance to score an overdue win.

Earlier on the card, it’s worth taking a chance with the so far disappointing FOREMOST TEDDY, who will never get a better chance to score his first success than in the Kowloon Tong Handicap (12.35pm) over the extended mile.

Trainer Danny Shum is renowned for getting his gallopers to fire early in the season, and this son of Fastnet Rock should be in peak condition.

POINTERS

Foremost Teddy 12.35pm Happy Valley

Mighty Steed 1.35pm Happy Valley