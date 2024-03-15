MicroStrategy raises another $500 million to enter “The 1% Club”

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at Miami Beach.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)

Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy are once again upping the ante. On Wednesday, the “Bitcoin Development Company” stated they are raising another $500 million in convertible notes to fund further Bitcoin acquisitions. This follows a nearly $800 million raise last week with 12,000 Bitcoin, or $822 million, scooped up over last weekend.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF IBIT now holds over 220,000 Bitcoin. That is over 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million. This now surpasses MicroStrategy’s holdings of 205,000 Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s latest buying frenzy suggests they want to ensure they make it to “the 1% club” before price escapes them. As Saylor said in a recent Yahoo Finance interview, “Whoever gets the most Bitcoin wins.” However, this time he’s David against Goliath. The Goliath is BlackRock and their recent daily buying sprees of over $500 million.

Another entity on a buying spree is Pantera Capital. The crypto-focused fund, with over $5 billion in AUM, has its sights set on acquiring discounted Solana being sold by the FTX estate. The fund aims to acquire $250 million of Solana at $59.95. These purchases will be turned into a fund according to Bloomberg. This week Solana has surged over 18% and reached above $170. At $170, Pantera’s offer for the nearly 4.2 million Solana provides a sweet discount of nearly 65%. FTX’s estate possesses 41.1 million Solana or nearly 10% of the circulating supply. So, more eager buyers may come forward, with potential juicy discounts attracting them.

In other news, over the past month, there has been a flight out of Ethereum blue-chip NFTs. Data from The Block also showcases Ethereum NFT trading volumes declined by almost 10% in February after 5 months of increasing volumes. Board Ape Yacht Clubs (BAYCs), one of the most famous collections, has seen its floor, or asking prices, decline to below 14 ETH. This is a major fall from their 2022 highs of over 150 ETH. With the rise of meme token trading centre-stage over the past month, NFTs have lost some of their attention.