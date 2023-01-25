Microsoft: Teams, Outlook, Microsoft 365 and XBox Live down for thousands of users worldwide

Microsoft is investigating an outage of Teams, Outlook, Microsoft 365 and XBoxLive after thousands of users worldwide were unable to use the platforms.

The service status monitoring website Downdetector reported that thousands of users had reported problems accessing Outlook, Microsoft 365 and XBox Live on Wednesday morning.

The site detected 4,132 incidents of people complaining of outages on Outlook in the UK as of 7.54am on Wednesday, while 1,971 complaints of Microsoft Teams outages had been reported by just after 8.10am.

Microsoft 365 Status, an account showing updates on Microsoft 365 service incidents, tweeted: “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.”

It later added: “We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.”

The company said it has received reports that the following services have been affected: Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph.

Microsoft’s cloud unit Azure also tweeted about the outage, and said that a subset of users were experiencing problems with the platform.

Microsoft has been approached for comment.