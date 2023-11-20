Microsoft snaps up former OpenAI chief Sam Altman to lead research team

Microsoft has appointed Sam Altman, the former boss of OpenAI to head a new advanced AI research team at the tech giant, while ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear will take the helm at the startup that has had a chaotic weekend.

In a post on X this morning, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella said his company remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI.

He wrote: “We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.

“And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.”

Altman is a co-founder of American artificial intelligence (AI) startup OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

He was ejected from his own company on Friday amid allegations of being “not completely candid” with board members.

Co-founder and president Greg Brockman announced his departure shortly afterwards.

Then, in a unexpected turnaround, both reportedly entered talks with investors to rejoin OpenAI, but these collapsed late last night.