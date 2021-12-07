Micromobility firm to launch UK’s first shared e-moped service

Human Forest will roll-out the UK’s first shared e-moped service from January. (Photo/Human Forest).

UK micromobility firm Human Forest is set to roll out its shared e-moped service in London from January, becoming the first company in the country to have a shared e-moped fleet.

The company’s network will initially consist of 100 vehicles, to be deployed across the capital, with numbers going up to 200 during the year.

Through the adoption of a partnership-based advertising revenue model, Human Forest – which has already deployed an e-bike service across several London boroughs – offers users five free minutes per day, with fees increasing to 15p per riding minute.

“Our e-mopeds will be good for people and businesses looking to move around London in an affordable and sustainable way, helping to reduce air pollution in the city,” said the company’s chief executive Agustin Guilasasti.

“The introduction of electric mopeds into the UK’s market will pave the way for embedding better and healthier ways of moving around our cities into our national transport ecosystem.”

Deemed “the Spotify of micromobility,” Human Forest raised £2.3m in its pre-series A funding, bringing its valuation from £10.2m to £32m in the space of two years.

“We just launched and our goal is to achieve a positive EBITDA in the short term, within the next three months,” Guilisasti told City A.M. “It’s a super aggressive plan but our business model and partners allow us to do it.”