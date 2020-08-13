Michael Jordan's 'rarest' trainers set to auction for more than $500,000

A rare pair of Michael Jordan’s trainers are set to fetch more than $500,000 (£420,000) at an online auction on Thursday.

The basketball legend used the Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneakers in an exhibition game in 1985 and famously shattered the glass backboard with a dunk.

British auction house Christies is auctioning 11 pairs of the former Chicago Bulls star’s shoes in total.

Jordan is widely considered the best basketball player in history and interest in his career has been reignited since the recent release of Netflix series, “The Last Dance”, which documented his life throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

There is a big market for rare trainers and Christies said the collection was the “greatest” lot of historic Jordan footwear offered at one time.

The shoes, which are all made by Nike, are currently owned by US firm Stadium Goods and hold a resale value of more than $1bn.

The Air Jordan 1 High’s have an estimated sale price of between $650,000- $850,000 and have already received a bid of $500,000.

Other trainers are also up for grabs, including a pair of Brand Nike Air Ship’s that were worn in his first season, the trainers he wore when leading the US to Olympic Gold in 1992 and the classic Jordan 14s worn ahead of his final appearance for Chicago Bulls in 1998.

“Put simply, Michael Jordan and his signature line of footwear set the foundation for modern basketball and the worldwide phenomenon of sneaker collecting,” Christies said.