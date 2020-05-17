Michael Gove says 17,000 recruited to administer coronavirus tracing app

Seventeen-thousand people have been recruited to administer the government’s coronavirus tracing programme, with the rollout of the app expected by the end of the month.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said today that 17,000 of the 18,000 required contract tracers had been hired and that Britons across the country will be able to download the app in less than two weeks.

The coronavirus test, track and trace app was unveiled for testing on the Isle of Wight earlier this month.

Users can tell the app if they have coronavirus symptoms, with the app then alerting people who have had close contact with the person displaying symptoms.

Covid-19 tests can then be administered as necessary.

The app is thought to be one of the UK’s strongest weapons in avoiding a second peak as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Speaking to Sky News today, Gove said: “I have to praise the work of health secretary Matt Hancock.

“In the past, people have seen Matt and the government set ambitious targets and they said, ‘oh, the target on testing that won’t be met’, but Matt met the target.

“Seventeen-thousand people have been recruited for contact tracing, it’s more evidence we have in Matt – an energetic and determined health secretary who is throwing everything into the fight against the virus and making sure we mobilise a united national effort.”

The coronavirus app has been developed by NHSX, the technology, digital and data arm of the health service.

The government has said at least 60 per cent of people need to download the app for it to be effective.