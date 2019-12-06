Michael Gove gives out No 10 phone number when quizzed on Andrew Neil interview

Michael Gove has given out the direct phone number to No 10 Downing Street after being pressed on when the Prime Minister would be doing an interview with Andrew Neil.

The Duchy of Lancaster was asked to put a figure on the chances that Boris Johnson would accept the invitation to be interviewed on BBC One by the veteran interviewer.

Gove was asked on BBC Radio 5 Live: “On a scale of one to 10, what’s the chance of the Andrew Neil interview with Boris Johnson happening? Just give us a number.”

He replied with a landline number, before adding: “That’s the Downing Street number.

“And if you ring the prime minister’s diary secretary, he will know, or she will know what the prime minister’s going to do.

“I’m not the prime minister’s diary secretary.”

The number provided when straight through to the Downing Street switchboard when called.

It comes after Neil called out Johnson yesterday and told him “it is not too late” for him to be interviewed ahead of next week’s election.

Neil has so far interviewed the leaders of all other parties.

Johnson will go head-to-head with Jeremy Corbyn in a live debate on BBC at 8:30 tonight.