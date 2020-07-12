Michael Gove: Face coverings will not be mandatory in shops

Face coverings will not be made mandatory inside shops by the government but it is “basic good manners” to wear one, according to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

Gove said today that he trusted “people’s good sense” to wear face coverings where necessary, without forcing people to do it by law.

Pressure has begun to grow on the government to take a harder stance with face masks, after a number of recent studies showed their effectiveness in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been a vocal supporter of making them mandatory in shops, while shadow business minister Lucy Powell said today that Labour supported it also.

Boris Johnson was also seen wearing one for the first time this week in his constituency of Uxbridge, commenting that “the balance of scientific opinion seems to have shifted more in favour of them than it was, and we’re very keen to follow that”.

However, Gove appeared to pour cold water on the suggestion when appearing on the BBC today.

When asked if face coverings should be mandatory, he said: “I don’t think mandatory, but I would encourage people to wear face masks.

“It’s basic good manners, courtesy, consideration to wear a face mask if you are for example in a shop.

“I trust people’s good sense.”

However, when pressed on the issue he added: “If necessary and if tough measures are required then tough measures will be taken.”

Lucy Powell told Sky News this morning that making people wear face masks in more public settings could increase consumer confidence.

“I do agree with you that we do need to get a lot more confidence back in the system and if mandatory wearing of face masks in shops will help to do that, then we absolutely support it,” she said.