Michael B Jordan is sublime in Southern Gothic horror Sinners

Star Michael B Jordan and director Ryan Coogler have risen together to the top of the Hollywood mountain, making hits such as Creed, the Black Panther films, and their breakthrough 2013 drama Fruitvale Station. Their latest doubles down on that collaboration, as Coogler sees double in the magnificent horror Sinners.

Set in 1930s Mississippi, it tells the story of twins Smoke and Stack Moore (both played by Jordan) returning to their home town after working for Al Capone in Chicago. Starting a juke joint with stolen money, the brothers believe their troubles are over. However, an unholy force is uncovered by their music, making the bar a haven for the supernatural.

From the first frame, the film lets you know this is more than a set up for scares. Steeped in gorgeous visuals and an irresistible soundtrack, its playful beginnings lead to a seductive chaos that makes this one of the most uniquely enjoyable experiences this year. The gritty first half could very well be the first hour of an awards season movie, but as things begin to unravel it somehow balances the best of its dramatic and spooky sensibilities.

The only thing more charming than Michael B Jordan is two of him, and the actor does more than simply stand across from himself on screen. Smoke and Stack are characters cut from the same cloth, but played with nuances that define them as their own people. Jack O’Connell is superb as the Irish vampire who brings demons to the Delta, while Hailee Steinfeld is as engrossing as ever playing Stack’s ex-girlfriend Mary.

Some may find the tonal shift too much to handle, but there’s a reason Sinners has gained some of highest praise for a horror film in years. A rare example of an original film that’s also a crowd pleaser, it’s another victory for one of the industry’s most industrious director-star duos.

Sinners is in cinemas now