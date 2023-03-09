M&G profits down at £529m but fund manager says ‘transformational programme’ will deliver cost savings to shareholders

Andrea Rossi, chief executive officer or M&G

Fund manager M&G claimed “adverse market movements” caused its assets under management to dive £28bn to £342bn during 2023.

M&G’s adjusted operating profit before tax during the 12 months was £529 million compared to 2021’s £721m as it took a hit losses in its annuity portfolio and foreign exchange costs on its US dollar debt.

M&G said it returned nearly £1bn to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs and it was on track to achieve £2.5bn operating capital generation target by 2024

Andrea Rossi, group chief executive officer of M&G, said a transformation programme to drive simplification, unlock growth and deliver £200m cost savings was underway.

He added: “I am pleased with how M&G has performed in 2022. Through exceptional market volatility we have clearly demonstrated the diversification and resilience of our business model, which has enabled us to deliver consistently attractive returns for both our shareholders and for our clients.

“We achieved positive net client flows in asset management and Wealth for the second year in a row driven by the ongoing turnaround in Wholesale Asset Management and increased client inflows into PruFund.

“Adjusted operating profit has been impacted by market volatility but benefited from Wealth’s contribution more than doubling, as we continue to invest in the propositions offered by this business. We have also made a solid start to the achievement of our operating capital generation target of £2.5bn by the end of 2024.

“We now have a clear strategy to build on the inherent strengths of our differentiated business model. We will maintain our financial strength, simplify our business and deliver profitable growth. We are at the start of the next phase for M&G and I am encouraged by the progress we are already making.

“Looking ahead, despite the uncertainty of the external environment, our diversified business model and strong financial position will underpin our ability to invest in the growth of our business and continue to deliver attractive shareholder returns.”