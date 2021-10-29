Meta Materials' stock rockets as Facebook reveals new name

Facebook may have unveiled its new identity yesterday, but shares of a lesser-known Canadian industrial materials company surged in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Shares of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Meta Materials Inc jumped 26 per cent in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq.

The stock was up 5 per cent at $4.79 in premarket trading on Friday, with nearly 1m shares changing hands.

Meta Materials’ stock has already been a favourite among retail investors using Reddit and social media, and it hit an all-time high of nearly $22 in June.

The company, which specialises in designing materials, has a market value of $1.3bn, according to Refinitiv.

Stock markets have witnessed many instances of share prices reacting due to mistaken identities — like a jump in Zoom Technologies at the height of the pandemic, when the world flocked to the video conferencing platform of the same name.

But it was unclear whether it was just the similarity in names or a coordinated push by “meme-stock” investors — or both — driving Meta Materials’ shares higher.