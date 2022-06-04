Met Police temporarily evacuate Trafalgar Square over incident with suspicious car

Police said the area would be reopened.

Police evacuated Trafalgar Square on Saturday morning and advised people not to travel to the central London area.

However, the Metropolitan police later confirmed that an “incident” had since been “concluded” and the area would reopen in “due course”.

A police spokesperson said the incident was thought to have involved a suspicious item, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Police remain on scene. The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) June 4, 2022

A number of people on social media also said they had heard a loud bang, with unconfirmed reports that police had carried out a controlled explosion on a car.

There were pictures on social media of police asking people to leave nearby coffee shops and hotels on Saturday morning.

It comes as crowds of people have flocked to central London this weekend to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

We got rushed out of Pret by a police officer earlier!😮

Now the whole area is closed.

I just hope everything is OK.#TrafalgarSquare #Incident #areaclosed pic.twitter.com/qHoVfNy70T — Miss Omar (@Auntiekay28) June 4, 2022

@MetPoliceEvents have evacuated #TrafalgarSquare @JaneHillNews just broke this news live across @BBCNews we are at our live point waiting for more updates – stayed tuned to #QueensJubilee https://t.co/bdXCLzTvje pic.twitter.com/k8b9oaaKOK — Emb Hashmi #StaySafe (@EmbJournalist) June 4, 2022

Police later confirmed the incident was not terrorism related.

Police attended a report from a member of the public at 09:22hrs of a suspicious vehicle in Trafalgar Square.



This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern.



This was not terrorism related. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) June 4, 2022

The London Fire Brigade attended the scene while the ambulance service said it was aware of the police incident but had not been called, according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper.

An open air concert is set to take place outside Buckingham Palace later this evening, with performances from Queen, Alicia Keys, and a record performance from Sir Elton John.