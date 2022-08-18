Met arrest suspect in Greenford murder of 87-year-old man on mobility scooter

Thomas O’Halloran

The Met Police has made an arrest in connection with the murder of an 87-year-old pensioner on a mobility scooter on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old was detained by officers at an address in Southall on suspicion of murder after Thomas O’Halloran was killed on Tuesday in Ealing, West London.

Police were called to Runnymede Gardens, at the junction with Cayton Road, Greenford, and gave first aid, before the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe Mr O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue shortly before 16:06hrs on Tuesday, 16 August before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Following the investigation being launched, the Met released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to, saying he was dangerous and should not be approached.

After the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood who is leading the investigation said, thanked “the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident.

“As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.“Mr O’Halloran’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. I would reiterate their previous request that their privacy is respected by everyone as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss.”