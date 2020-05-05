McDonalds has announced which 15 restaurants it plans to open for delivery this month, including four branches in London.

The fast food giant announced this morning that it will reopen its Tooting, Dalston, Harrow and Welling restaurants on 13 May.

However, in order to comply with social distancing measures, McDonald’s will offer a limited menu that will be available for delivery only.

The restaurants will be open between 11am and 10pm, and McDonald’s will not be offering a breakfast menu or drive-thru services.

McDonald’s restaurants in Luton, Chelmsford and Gillingham are also among those set to reopen this month.

McDonald’s announced last week that it had successfully trialled social distancing measures, allowing it to restart delivery services with partners Just Eat and Uber Eats.

The new safety measures include installing perspex screens and floor markings and the provision of protective equipment such as masks.

McDonald’s staff will also have their temperature taken before each shift.

Social distancing measures will extend to delivery and service partners, the company said.

McDonalds UK and Ireland chief executive Paul Pomroy said last week: “When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal.

“I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

“Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the well-being of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind.”

Which McDonald’s restaurants are reopening?