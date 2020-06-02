McDonald's to open 22 restaurants for delivery this morning

McDonald’s will from 11 o’clock this morning reopen 168 drive-thru restaurants across the country, as well as a further 22 for food delivery.

Although the drive-thru reopenings are taking place all over the UK as part of McDonald’s plans to reopen all 1,019 of its restaurants by 4 June, the 18 of the 22 restaurants which will be available for delivery are clustered around London.

These include restaurants in Victoria, Tottenham, Hammersmith, Marylebone, Ealing, Hounslow and Shepherd’s Bush.

Others will be open for delivery in Southgate, Seven Sisters, Walthamstow and Hackney.

McDonald’s is taking a staggered approach to reopening its stores in order to control demand after trials had led to huge queues at some locations.

The stores will be open for shorter hours than normal, between 11am and 10pm, while spending will be capped at £25.

The fast food company will also be running a reduced menu, with no breakfasts or shakes for the time being.

“With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

It also encouraged those using its drive-thrus to order food ahead of time using its app, before driving to collect it.

The company has installed perspex screens at drive-thru windows and employees will wear protective equipment.

All workers will have their temperatures taken before each shift and be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work.