McColl’s appeals for rescue deal: Administration ‘increasingly likely’ unless solution can be found

Convenience store giant McColl’s has said it is “increasingly likely” it will be forced to call in administrators unless an immediate rescue deal can be cinched.

Responding to press speculation, the London-listed firm said that “unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration.”

Administration would be with the objective of securing a sale to a third party and “and securing the interests of creditors and employees.”

The company said it was still in discussions “regarding potential financing solutions for the business to resolve short term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business going forward.”

No decision had been made yet, the company said in an update on Thursday evening.

The chain had been rumoured to be teetering on the edge of collapse, with thousands of jobs in the lurch.

According to Sky News, the newsagent operator, which employs some 16,000 people, could call in administrators as soon as Friday.