Mayor of London to move ahead with plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street

Khan will move ahead with proposals to ban traffic in the West End area

The mayor of London has confirmed he is ploughing ahead with “bold proposals” to pedestrianise Oxford Street after claiming a one-day traffic ban significantly boosted the local economy.

Footfall in the West End area was 45 per cent higher on the day when traffic was prohibited from accessing a half-mile stretch of road from Orchard Street to Oxford Circus on 21 September.

Elsewhere, nearly 70 per cent of stores on the street reported similar or higher sales compared to a typical Sunday, with 80 per cent of stores confirming that they would consider taking part in similar events in the future.

For those who went to Oxford Street on the day of the event, three quarters said the traffic-ban improved their experience, while over 50 per cent specifically liked the increased pedestrian space.

Khan decided to carry out traffic ban trial in a bid to “rescue” the street, believing it has been “in decline for some time”.

Khan to ban vehicles from the area

Following the event’s success, Sadiq Khan has confirmed he will move forward with pedestrianising the area as quickly as possible.

Khan said: “This traffic free day on Oxford Street was a celebration of everything that makes our dynamic city great and showed the huge appetite for a cleaner, more welcoming and more prosperous West End.

“These fantastic statistics prove that when people are put at the heart of Oxford Street, without traffic, the area thrives and businesses benefit.”

“By choosing to be imaginative and bold, we can deliver a better future for Oxford Street, a cleaner, traffic-free and truly accessible world-class public space.”

Khan wants to ban vehicles from a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.

Transport for London (TfL) added that it would be working closely with the mayor’s office on the Oxford Street changes and will also be consulting on the changes to highways and public transport that would be required to close the street to traffic.

Claire Mann, chief operating officer at TfL said: “As the highway authority for the street, we will continue working closely with Westminster City Council and the Mayor of London to support visitors, as well as local residents and businesses, while also engaging with stakeholders on wider proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street in the future.”