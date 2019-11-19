Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham Hotspur sack manager after poor results

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino after a poor run of results left them 14th in the Premier League table.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said club had been “extremely reluctant” to cut their ties with Pochettino, who joined the club from Southampton in May 2014.

The club are without an away league win since January and Levy said Spurs’ poor domestic form was behind his decision.

“We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste,” Levy said in a statement on the club website, which crashed due to high traffic.

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls to the board to make the difficult decisions – this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff – but we do so in the club’s best interests.”

Pochettino, 47, led Spurs to the Champions League final in May, but the club have struggled ever since their 2-0 defeat by Liverpool in Madrid.

Spurs, who travel to face West Ham United on Saturday, are without a win in five Premier League games, since beating Southampton 2-1 on 28 September, and have taken just 14 points from 12 matches this season.

