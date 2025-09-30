Mattioli Woods: Wealth manager’s profit jumps after quitting London

Mattioli Woods is the title sponsor of Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road stadium.

Profit at wealth and asset management business Mattioli Woods has jumped in the year after quitting the London Stock Exchange.

The Leicester-headquartered business has reported a pre-tax profit of £14.2m for the 12 months to 31 May, 2025, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed.

The total is up significantly from the £1m it posted in the prior year.

Mattioli Woods’ revenue also increased from £123.1m to £134.1 over the same period.

The company was acquired by London-based private equity firm Pollen Street Capital in September 2024.

Mattioli Woods said its return to profit was “driven by revenue growth and non-recurrence of high acquisition related costs for the acquisition by Pollen Street in the prior year, reduced amortisation and impairment charge in the current year.”

Mattioli Woods hails ‘momentous change’

A statement signed off by the board said its latest financial was “has been one of momentous change” for the company.

It added: “As Mattioli Woods embarks on an exciting new phase with Pollen as our key partner, the board considers that a change in ownership is a natural development in the group lifecycle, and expects the current macroeconomic conditions and recent legislative changes to drive continued demand for high quality, valued advice.”

Mattioli Woods also said: “We have already seen this year by working with the Pollen Street Capital team that they are a sophisticated and experienced financial investor who bring significant financial and strategic resources, commercial thinking and further opportunities for investment in Mattioli Woods.

“The board has placed particular focus on expanding and developing our network of advisers and embarking upon a technology led transformation across the business, starting with advice and financial planning, to deliver operational efficiencies and create capacity in the group.

“The directors believe that the delivery of Mattioli Woods’ strategic and medium-term financial goals will be accelerated under Pollen ownership.”we