Matrixport now using Chainalysis to enhance compliance standards

Digital asset eco-system Matrixport today began using Chainalysis’ blockchain data platform as part of its efforts to enhance compliance capabilities, support anti-fraud protocols and monitor risk.

The move comes as part of the firm’s commitment to building trust and transparency across its digital assets financial services, including Cactus Custody, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, asset management and digital prime brokerage.

Christopher Liu, Chief Compliance Officer at Matrixport, said compliance was a cornerstone of of the firm’s institutional risk management framework.

“We are committed to implementing the highest standards and Chainalysis holds the industry benchmark for compliance within the digital asset ecosystem with their cryptocurrency compliance suite,” he said.

“By harnessing Chainalysis’ blockchain intelligence and real-time transaction monitoring capabilities, we are enabled with best-in-class controls to protect and provide our clients with secure, transparent and efficient digital asset services.”

Chainalysis’ compliance suite, including its ‘know your transaction’ (KYT) solution and anti-money laundering tools, provide continuous, real-time transaction monitoring for all cryptocurrency assets to detect patterns of high-risk activity and deeper due diligence into suspicious activities.

Joshua Foo, Regional Director, ASEAN and Central Asia, Chainalysis, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Matrixport and enable their team to launch their cryptocurrency offerings with high regulatory compliance standards in place. We look forward to working closely with Matrixport to build stronger trust in blockchain and cryptocurrency, and provide a safer environment for their customers.”