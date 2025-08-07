Materialists review: Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson explore modern love

Just in case you haven’t had enough of Pedro Pascal after The Last of Us, Fantastic Four and the forthcoming Eddington, the in-demand A-lister forms one corner of a very glamorous love triangle in romantic drama Materialists.

Dakota Johnson plays Lucy, a single New Yorker who makes a great living as a professional matchmaker, pairing “high-value” individuals based on their physical and financial attributes. Her scientific approach to love is rooted in an upbringing that left her fearful of poverty – something that ended her previous relationship. Her ex, broke actor John (Chris Evans), re-enters her life just as she begins dating Harry (Pascal), whose wealth and attention are everything she wants on paper. But an incident at work makes her question her entire outlook on love.

The synopsis might sound like the setup for a cut-and-paste romantic comedy – a cynical matchmaker caught between two hunks – but happily, director Celine Song is aiming for something more grown-up. Her stunning debut, 2023’s Past Lives, explored the idea of romantic kismet and soulmates. She returns to similar territory here, asking whether true love is something intangible – and if so, how do we know when we find it?

There’s a healthy degree of cynicism in the storytelling, but not where you might expect. Rather than tearing down the idea of true love to appear subversive, the film instead questions those who believe a life partner can be found through a checklist of “must-haves”. While Johnson’s sharp Manhattanite initially presents her system as perfectly reasonable, the idea of picking a potential partner like one would choose a new car gradually begins to feel absurd. Yet no one is mocked – every character gets a chance to express their feelings, building a vision of romance that doesn’t rely on tired tropes.

Johnson makes Lucy’s weaknesses as compelling as her strengths, portraying someone whose past makes her crave security over spark. She’s the perfect lead for Song, whose previous film favoured quiet, intense emotion over theatrics – and she shares genuine chemistry with both leading men. Star of the moment Pascal oozes class as the financier whose goals appear to align with Lucy’s, while Evans has scruffy charm as the broke ex who loves her deeply. It may be obvious early on whom Lucy belongs with, but the joy lies in the emotional journey.

Materialists ends quite neatly, but its mature take on the more vapid side of dating is nuanced enough to make that conclusion satisfying. Once again, Song explores the quiet, honest corners of the heart to share a message that is anything but superficial.

• Materialists is in cinemas from 15 August