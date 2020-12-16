Pornhub removes 80% of its videos following Mastercard rebuttal

Mastercard has said it will cut ties and block the use of its cards on Pornhub after they found that the website allowed for unlawful content to be uploaded onto the site.

More than 10m (80 per cent) videos have been removed from the website, following an investigation from the New York Times which claimed that the website was streaming non-consensual and child-abuse content.

The investigation comes following months of criticism over the the practises of the company, with Pornhub being forced to respond to a change.org petition back in February aimed at getting the website shut-down.

Pornhub has denied there is a problem with child-abuse and non-consensual uploads on the site, calling the investigation by the New York Times “irresponsible and flagrantly untrue”.

The website has since made changes to its policies as it now only allows partners of the site and affiliated professionals to post videos on the platform.

In a statement Pornhub said: ”It is clear that Pornhub is being targeted not because of our policies and how we compare to our peers, but because we are an adult content platform”.