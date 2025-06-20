Marvel the Man to unpick tricky Jersey puzzle

Andrew Balding saddles Marvelman in the Jersey Stakes on Saturday.

ROYAL Ascot this year has been a real bookies’ benefit after a long list of difficult-to-find winners across the four days so far.

Saturday looks to serve up another seven races where us punters will be wondering where we can get ahead of the layers, and I think I’ve found a few plays with World Pool in operation.

The Jersey (4.20pm) is regularly a tricky puzzle to solve and this year’s renewal looks to be a similar story.

Owen Burrows’ unbeaten Remmooz heads the betting but he seems short enough to me and I prefer the look of MARVELMAN.

Andrew Balding’s colt got off the mark on his first three-year-old start at Kempton in March and caught the eye that day.

He put in a scintillating time figure in that run and earned a tilt at Listed company next time out at Newmarket.

Running keenly in the King Charles III Stakes, he was no match for Cosmic Year who went on to massively advertise the form with his second to superstar Field Of Gold in the Irish Guineas.

Connections have turned down big money to keep hold of him and I think he’s got a great chance, particularly over this fast-run seven furlongs, and he’s my main play in the Win market.

I also wouldn’t put people off BRIAN, who ought to be a big price in the Win and Place markets.

He ran a blinder to be fourth behind Big Mojo over six furlongs at Ascot back in April and also ran with credit in last year’s Chesham, albeit behind a freak performance from the winner.

This step up to seven should suit and he can belie his expected longer price for Stan Moore.

The Hardwicke (3.05pm) is another devilishly difficult race to find the winner of, and I’m not wild about the likely short price of Rebel’s Romance.

One who could run well at bigger odds is CANDLEFORD.

William Haggas’ seven-year-old hasn’t been seen since his fine fourth in this race last year, but taking on trust that his trainer has him fairly straight, he interests me.

He has won at Royal Ascot before back in 2022 on similarly rapid ground, and he can rattle off it and be a play in the World Pool Win and Place markets.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Candleword (Win and Place) 3.05pm Royal Ascot

Marvelman (Win) 4.20pm Royal Ascot

Brian (Win and Place) 4.20pm Royal Ascot