Online mastermind Martin Clarke steps down from Daily Mail in shock move

The head of the Daily Mail online Martin Clarke announced he will be stepping down yesterday.

in the latest management upheaval at the publisher of Britain’s best-selling daily newspaper.

Martin Clarke, who built MailOnline into one of the world’s most-read newspaper websites, said he will be leaving in February.

Insiders at the paper said they were surprised by the departure of Clarke, who had been widely seen internally as a beneficiary of recent senior personnel changes — notably the exit of the Daily Mail’s editor Geordie Greig, the Financial Times understands.

Clarke made DailyMail.com a key part of the Daily Mail and General Trust’s business model and the site attracts 250m unique users a month, 90m of whom are in the US, according to the company.