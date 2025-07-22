Marston’s: New pub strategy helps sales

Marston’s is headquartered in Wolverhampton

Pub giant Marston’s has said its switch from brewing to ‘pure-play hospitality’ is progressing ahead of schedule and showing encouraging results.

Like-for-like sales for the 15 weeks to 12 July 2025 rose 2.9 per cent, in line with expectations, Marston’s told markets this morning.

Excluding the impact of last year Euro 2024 Championships, like-for-like sales were four per cent higher.

Like-for-like sales growth reached two per cent in the year to date, while the company “continues to build momentum” going into the last quarter of its financial year.

Following on from last year’s decision to differentiate its pub portfolio into five distinct formats – locals, sports pubs, adult dining, family and two-room – Marston’s has so far refurbished 26 pubs.

The strategy, which saw Marston’s ditch brewing entirely to focus on pubs, is showing “encouraging” results, the company said.

Justin Platt, CEO of Marston’s, called the strategy a “new chapter” for the company, which owns more than 1,370 pubs across the UK.

Pubs seek out growth

The move follows similar changes at big pub chains like Shepherd Neame, which last month announced a pivot from off-trade – sales in places like supermarkets, where alcohol is sold for consumption elsewhere – to on-trade sales in pubs.

Marston’s said it was “confident” in delivering full-year profit before tax in line with market expectations, adding that margin expansion initiatives “continue to deliver strong results”.

It expects capital expenditure to be £60m, in line with guidance, following investment in real estate development and tech efficiencies.

Platt said: “We’re excited about the momentum we’re building throughout the business, with our performance enhanced by a strong pipeline of demand-driving events, continued growth from Order & Pay and our ongoing revenue management initiatives.

“We’ve made excellent progress against our strategic priorities so far this year, delivering improved margin performance, strong cash generation and the roll-out of our new pub formats.

“This momentum and our disciplined execution across the business gives us great confidence for the future, and we remain firmly on-track to deliver on full-year market expectations.”

Marston’s aims to generate recurring free cash flow of over £50m in the near-to-medium term to support investment and deleveraging.