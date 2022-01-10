Marred with controversy: The Golden Globes takes place behind closed doors without famous faces

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Last night’s Golden Globe Awards were a far cry from the usual Hollywood glamour, with the ceremony taking place behind closed doors and without its famous faces.

It comes after controversy surrounding the lack of diversity in previous seasons, with Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s tussle with representation coming to a head last year after the shocking lack of nominations for ethnic minority talent.

A Los Angeles Times’ report also revealed unethical behaviour at the awards and that its 87 voting members didn’t include one black journalist.

As a result, the broadcast of the 2022 award ceremony was also dropped by US network NBC.

Rather than finding a new network, the Golden Globes opted for a more low-key awards, without a red carpet or official press access.

To announce the winners, the Golden Globes took to its website and social media accounts.

Steven Spielberg’s West Wide Story won best musical or comedy film, with two of its stars, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, winning acting prizes.

There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you🙏🏾 https://t.co/EjhqyFkuF4 — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) January 10, 2022

The Power Of The Dog was named best drama film, with Jane Campion awarded best director and Kodi Smit-McPhee best supporting drama actor.

Succession also won big, taking home three TV category prizes including best drama series.

Actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez also made history, becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe, for her performance in Pose.

Looking forward, the HFPA has promised to overhaul its practises and diversify its membership.