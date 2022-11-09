Marks & Spencer food arm profit dented as supermarket holds back grocery price hikes

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Marks & Spencer was another supermarket admitting its profit had taken a dent from actions to keep prices competitive for customers amid surging inflation, on Wednesday.

In half-year results to 1 October, M&S said its group profit before tax was £205.5m, versus a £269.4m sum the previous year.

Bosses pointed to a lack of business rates relief this year, Russia no longer contributing to group results, and Ocado Retail, which is set to record a loss.

M&S Food saw sales buoyant by 5.6 per cent in the period, while its once-beleaguered Clothing & Home arm saw sales increase 14 per cent.

However, operating profit in its food business declined, sliding to £71.8m versus £124m last year, with the group pointing to a combination of investment to retain loyal shoppers and monster operating costs.

The grocer said it did not pass through the effect of inflation – which stood at 11 per cent in this time – to customers.

Last week, Sainsbury’s said its half-year profit had taken a hit by eight per cent, to keep prices competitive for customers and boost pay for staff.

More to follow…