Marks & Spencer buys stake in Nobody’s Child as it seeks to broaden clothing appeal

Marks & Spencer has acquired a 25 per cent stake in affordable fashion brand Nobody’s Child, as it hopes to revive its clothing division.

The investment is part of the retailer’s brands strategy which uses different models including wholesale agreements, exclusive collaborations, equity investments, and strategic acquisitions, including a purchase of Jaeger earlier this year.

The company is hoping to broaden its appeal after long being seen as catering only to an older demographic and as failing to keep up with other retailers.

Nobody’s Child, which promotes itself as offering eco-friendly, affordable fashion, first partnered with M&S in September 2020.

The womenswear firm has driven traffic as the most visited guest brand, with its range of midi dresses a popular staple among M&S online shoppers.

“We’re shaping the future of M&S Clothing – the strength of our own-brand product, our broad customer base and the reach of M&S.com makes us an attractive platform partner,” Richard Price, managing director of M&S clothing & home, said.

Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child, said the brand was “perfectly positioned to meet the needs of a wider audience,” with its offer of “sustainable fabrics at affordable prices.”

The retailer did not share how much it paid for the stake.

News of the investment follows reports that investment firm Apollo Global Management is considering a buyout of the retailer.

Earlier this month M&S beat half-year profit forecasts and upgraded its earnings outlook for the second time this year.

Shares in M&S were up by more than one per cent on Tuesday afternoon.