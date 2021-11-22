New York-based Apollo Global Management mulls buyout of Marks & Spencer

By:

M&S Marks & Spencer

Investment firm Apollo Global Management is reportedly mulling a buyout of UK high street staple Marks & Spencer.

The New York based company considers the purchase a bargain and believes the joint venture between M&S and delivery company Ocado has been undervalued The Sunday Times first reported. It comes after Apollo Global Management bought a 50 per cent stake in the joint delivery service in 2019 for £750m. 

Apollo unsuccessfully bid for Asda, which was acquired last year by private equity firm TDR and the Issa brothers for £6.8bn. The US alternative investments business subsequently held talks over joining the consortium bidding for Morrisons and also mulled an offer for Sainsbury’s this year.

M&S has struggled in recent years with shares down 22.42 per cent over a five year period. However, the company has experienced a resurgence during lockdown and remains an iconic brand on British high streets.

It is unclear whether a recent rally in M&S shares, which have risen 24 per cent since the company forecast this month that underlying profits would be close to £500m this year, will have dampened Apollo’s interest.

Apollo Global Management gave no comment on the rumoured takeover when approached by City A.M. reporters.

Shares closed at £2.41 on Friday valuing M&S at £4.7bn and putting the grocery and fashion outlet within touching distance of a FTSE-100 spot. Stock is up a further 3.11 per cent today.

Read more: Marks & Spencer unveils plans to replace retail space with offices at Marble Arch store

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.