Margaret Thatcher’s Westminster home is up for sale

The house at Great College Street has been valued at £3.65m – Dexters

Political junkies, rejoice! The central London house, which served as Margaret Thatcher’s home after she fell from power and John Major’s headquarters during his tenure, is officially up for sale at £3.65m.

The three-bedroom Georgian townhouse on Great College Street packs a political punch. It has also served as a place for Conservatives to gather on general election nights, budget announcements, and major events such as the Falklands War.

Officially owned by Lord McAlpine, the party’s treasurer, the house was offered to Thatcher in 1990, when her party ousted her after alienating many Conservative voters and MPs with a local poll tax. She had served 11 years.

Ever a divisive figure, when Thatcher lived at Great College Street, thousands of supportive letters from the general public piled up in unopened sacks in the entrance hall, according to her biographer Charles Moore.

Those who wish to follow in the Iron Lady’s footsteps can also ring the ‘Division Bell’ she insisted on having installed, which was used to summon MPs to Parliament when a vote was about to be taken.

Thatcher left McAlpine’s townhouse in 1990 and relocated to Belgravia before moving to a five-storey home on the nearby Chester Square in 1991.

It was reportedly at Thatcher’s suggestion that the townhouse on Great College Street was used as John Major’s campaign headquarters during the succession struggle immediately after she was ousted. He ultimately triumphed as Prime Minister and served for seven years.

Harry Laflin, Director of Dexters, which listed the property, said: “Over many decades this house has hosted famous political figures and has an incredible sense of history, given its important heritage we anticipate significant interest in the property from discerning buyers from both the UK and internationally.”