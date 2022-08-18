Marex hails record year as market volatility boosts profits to £49m

Profits at Marex were boosted by market volatility this year

London-based broking and trading firm Marex hailed a record set of results today as wild swings in commodity markets helped lift profits by 70 per cent.

Marex, which connect its clients to commodity, energy and financial markets, said that profits leapt to $59m (£49m) as revenues rose 29 per cent to $334m.

The firm said performance had been lifted by a “supportive market backdrop” as clients looked to profit from volatility on markets this year brought on soaring inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boss Ian Lowitt said it had been a record set of results for the firm against a strong year last year.

“I am proud of how our business has successfully navigated the recent market volatility, which at times has been extremely challenging, continuing to provide liquidity and support to our clients,” he said.

“This performance also underlines how our growth strategy of investing to increase the range of what we can offer our clients, whilst also diversifying the firm, is bearing fruit – and how profitable we can be when supported by macroeconomic tailwinds.”

The firm is now set to snap up ED&F Man Capital Markets, which bosses said will “represent a significant milestone for the firm” The firm posted $235m revenue in 2021 and is set to extend Marex’s reach “across products and geographies”.

“These are exciting times for Marex as we continue to realise our ambitions and execute our strategic plan,” Lowitt said.