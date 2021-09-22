Manufacturing for the iconic MOKE returns to the UK

Manufacturing for the MOKE, an iconic sixties open top car favoured by the likes of The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Brigitte Bardot, is returning to the UK from France.

The MOKE has been engineered in Britain and manufactured in France since its relaunch in 2020.

From now on, all MOKEs will be built at a state-of-the-art facility operated by the UK automotive manufacturing company Fablink Group, bringing the car back to its British roots.

British pop group The Merseybeats, eating ice lollies, with British producers and managers on a Austin Mini Moke, London, UK, 30th August 1965. (Photo by Philip Townsend/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Isobel Dando, the CEO of MOKE International, said “the return of full MOKE production to British shores represents a homecoming for one of our nation’s best-loved icons.”

Dando said the MOKE’s combination of fun, utility and open-air thrills has made it a hit with UK customers. “This has been reflected in significant demand from our home market, affirming our plans to light up beach resorts around the world through the global market introduction of the ultimate waterfront-to-beach house vehicle,” she added.

Fablink Group provides comprehensive design, manufacturing and engineering services to some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers including Jaguar Land Rover and Morgan.

According to MOKE the complete move back to the UK has been made possible by government grant funding from the Niche Vehicle Network, alongside the recent trade deal which allows British automotive businesses tariff-free access to EU markets.

MOKEs are now available to buy in the UK with prices starting at £20,000. The car has a 1083cc engine giving it top speeds of 68mph.

