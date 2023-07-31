Porsche reveals ultimate modified Cayman GT4 RS

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is already a pint-sized supercar-slayer. Now an optional Manthey Kit, with enhanced aero and better brakes, stretches its potential still further.

The upgraded GT4 RS is a joint effort between the ‘Nordschleife specialists’ at Manthey and Porsche Motorsport. Never heard of Manthey? The respected German racing team has seven Nürburgring 24 Hours victories to its name, and has been majority-owned by Porsche AG since 2013.

As the top rung on the 718 Cayman ladder, the GT4 RS starts from £123,000, although a long waiting list means we’ve seen ‘flipped’ cars advertised for twice that amount. The price for the Manthey Kit is still to be confirmed, but it will be sold through UK Porsche dealers from December.

Disc jockey

The first thing to note is that the Manthey Kit doesn’t include any extra power. The 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine – shared with the 911 GT3 – still develops 500hp at a heady 8,400rpm: good for 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 194mph.

Instead, the improvements are mainly focused on aerodynamics. The front of the car incorporates new air curtains, wheelarch Gurney flaps and a carbon fibre undertray with built-in diffusers. At the rear, CFRP aerodisc wheels help reduce turbulence, while an 85mm wider spoiler offers four stages of adjustment, almost doubling downforce to 169kg at 200kph (124mph) in its Performance setting.

Further modifications by Manthey (say it: ‘Man-tie’) include 20 percent stiffer springs for the coilover suspension and optional racing brake pads. You can also specify front and rear towing loops, in case it all ends in the crash barrier, along with some – rather less functional – illuminated door sill guards with the Manthey logo.

Purple reign

Inevitably, all this fine-tuning and obsessive attention to detail leads to a Nürburgring lap-time. Driven by Jörg Bergmeister, and wearing super-sticky (but road-legal) Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, the Manthey GT4 RS lapped the ‘Green Hell’ in 7min 3.12sec. That’s 6.18 seconds quicker than the standard car, albeit still behind the latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS (6min 49.33sec).

How much difference the Manthey Kit makes in the real world, even for those tackling the occasional track day, is open to question, but there’s an obvious allure to owning the ultimate GT4 RS – and indeed the fastest, most extreme Cayman before its electric successor arrives in 2025.

Lastly, if you’re less concerned about lap times and want even more emotional appeal, Porsche recently revealed the drop-top 718 Spyder RS. We’ll be driving it this week, so come back to City A.M. soon for our review.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research