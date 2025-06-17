Manoj Ladwa on the UK-India relationship

Manoj Ladwa

City AM is the media partner for IGF London 2025. Ahead of the event, we sat down with the Founder and Chairman of IGF, Manoj Ladwa, to discuss the UK-India relationship.

In a city as globally connected as London, it’s easy to overlook the individuals working quietly but relentlessly to strengthen international ties. One such figure is Manoj Ladwa – a lawyer, strategist, and founder of the India Global Forum (IGF), now widely regarded as the most dynamic and forward-looking platform linking India with global markets.

As London hosts UK-India Week this month – a headline initiative of IGF – City AM sat down with Ladwa to understand the man behind the platform, his motivations, and why this moment could be a tipping point in UK-India relations.

“We’re not just celebrating a relationship – we’re shaping the future of it.”

“This year marks 10 years since Narendra Modi’s first visit to the UK as Prime Minister,” he says. “That was a turning point, but the real challenge is always what comes next. With the UK India Free Trade Agreement close to ratification, the real work begins – translating political agreements into action.”

Manoj Ladwa is characteristically understated when discussing his career, which has often seen him at the centre of UK-India diplomacy, albeit from behind the scenes. Over the past three decades, Ladwa has advised prime ministers, led campaigns, built institutions, and consistently convened conversations that others only talk about. But ask him about his own influence, and he’s quick to pivot: “It’s not about individuals. It’s about building platforms where others can connect, collaborate, and create impact with confidence.”

A London story, with global ripples

Born and raised in Birmingham, Manoj Ladwa moved to London as a student in the 1990s. “London has always been the gateway city,” he reflects. “It’s where global India meets global Britain. The institutions, the capital markets, the media – everything flows through London.”

Yet he’s the first to admit the UK-India relationship has often underperformed. “We’ve had immense goodwill, but not always the institutional frameworks or political stamina to deliver sustained results.” That frustration is one reason he founded the London-headquartered India Global Forum in 2014. What started as a single event in London has now grown into a multi-vertical international platform, with flagship editions in Mumbai, Dubai, and New York.

At its core, IGF convenes leaders across business, government, and civil society – but with a bias for action. “We’re not a talking shop. If someone attends IGF, they’re coming to build relationships, launch partnerships, drive investment – or challenge the status quo.”

Manoj Ladwa: Walking the tightrope

Manoj Ladwa’s balancing act is a distinctive one. On one hand, he maintains trusted relationships with political leaders in India and the UK. On the other, he’s unafraid to question legacy institutions or bureaucratic inertia.

In 2015, he was the architect for Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to the UK – including that now-famous Wembley Stadium event. But his long-term vision has always been to “institutionalise the corridor” – to build the kind of trusted infrastructure that outlasts individual leaders.

IGF is the manifestation of that mission. Its London edition, which is now in its seventh year will explore themes including fintech, AI governance, clean energy, and cultural diplomacy. The forum’s expansion has been organic but intentional. “We go where the opportunities are – and where Indian talent and capital want to engage meaningfully with the world.”

A 30-year journey with a start-up mindset

While Ladwa’s resume is extensive – from legal work to political campaigns, policy advisory to think-tank building – his approach remains entrepreneurial. “I still see myself as a start-up founder,” he smiles. “Every year, every market, every edition of IGF requires reinvention.”

That restlessness may be part of why IGF has attracted attention from global partners and investors alike. Yet Ladwa insists the purpose goes beyond profit. “There’s commercial logic to what we do – but the deeper motivation is about shaping narratives and unlocking potential.”

On legacy and what comes next

As Manoj Ladwa approaches what he calls the “third chapter” of his career, Ladwa is focused on building sustainability into the IGF ecosystem – including talent development, global advisory services, and its growing data and media arms. “I want to step back a little – empower others to lead, and ensure IGF outlives me.”

He speaks with affection about the next generation – not just in terms of political or business leadership, but in culture, technology, and values. “We can’t build 21st-century partnerships with 20th-century mindsets.”

London, still the bridge

Despite the global spread of IGF, London remains its soul. “There’s no city quite like it,” says Manoj Ladwa. “If you want to tell a global story with Indian roots, you start in London.”

As UK-India Week kicks off, it’s likely Ladwa will be moving quietly from plenary to private meeting, letting others take the stage. But make no mistake: the shape of UK-India relations for the next decade is being crafted – in no small part – by the man who prefers not to take credit.