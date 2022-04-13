New York subway shooting: ‘Person of interest’ image released, as NYPD say he taunted mayor in online videos
New York police have stepped up the state-wide manhunt for a “person of interest” who set off smoke bombs and shot 10 people and injured at least 23 23 on a New York subway.
Tuesday’s attack led to armed police and emergency services cornering off the area in Brooklyn, as the NYPD named as Frank James as someone they wanted to speak to about the attack.
Police linked him to a van registered in Philadelphia, and said in a series of online videos and social media posts, he had taunted the mayor about gun violence and homelessness.
According to the Telegraph, in Youtube clips he shared he used black nationalist rhetoric and violent language, as well as criticism of the subway system’s security.
The assailant, according to eyewitness accounts had heavy build, wearing an orange vest, a gray sweatshirt, a green helmet and surgical mask.
After the attack, which injured at least 20, New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell said it was not immediately being treated as an act of terrorism.
Mayor Eric Adams called Tuesday’s incident “a senseless act of violence” and committed to to double the number of officers assigned to subway security.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged “the full resources of our state to fight this surge of crime, this insanity that is feeding our city.”