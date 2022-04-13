New York subway shooting: ‘Person of interest’ image released, as NYPD say he taunted mayor in online videos

Image released by the NYPD of Frank James

New York police have stepped up the state-wide manhunt for a “person of interest” who set off smoke bombs and shot 10 people and injured at least 23 23 on a New York subway.

Tuesday’s attack led to armed police and emergency services cornering off the area in Brooklyn, as the NYPD named as Frank James as someone they wanted to speak to about the attack.

Police linked him to a van registered in Philadelphia, and said in a series of online videos and social media posts, he had taunted the mayor about gun violence and homelessness.

According to the Telegraph, in Youtube clips he shared he used black nationalist rhetoric and violent language, as well as criticism of the subway system’s security.

The assailant, according to eyewitness accounts had heavy build, wearing an orange vest, a gray sweatshirt, a green helmet and surgical mask.

Onlookers watch as police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

After the attack, which injured at least 20, New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell said it was not immediately being treated as an act of terrorism.

Mayor Eric Adams called Tuesday’s incident “a senseless act of violence” and committed to to double the number of officers assigned to subway security.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged “the full resources of our state to fight this surge of crime, this insanity that is feeding our city.”

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022