Mandelson told Epstein he was ‘trying hard’ to change bankers’ bonuses, files show

New files were released documenting the relationship between the pair

Peter Mandelson told Jeffrey Epstein he was “trying hard” to change government policy on bankers’ bonuses at his request, months after Epstein had paid thousands of pounds to the then UK business secretary’s husband and the 2008 financial crash.

Emails released by the Department of Justice on Friday showed new details of the closeness of the relationship between the convicted sex trafficker and Lord Mandelson, who was sacked as British ambassador to Washington last year.

The documents included correspondence from September 2009, between Epstein and Mandelson’s husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, who asked the financier to pay him £10,000 for expenses including an osteopathy course.

Esptein said “I will wire your loan amount immediate’y” [sic] with Mr da Silva replying and thanking him for the money “which arrived in my account this morning”.

Changing government policy

In separate emails from December 2009, Mandelson who was then business secretary in Gordon Brown’s government, appears to agree to try to change government policy on taxing bankers’ bonuses.

The subject was highly controversial at the time, coming just 18 months after the financial crash and state bailouts.

On 9 December 2009, then chancellor Alistair Darling announced a 50 per cent ‘super tax’ on bonuses.

In an email exchange six days later Epstein asked Mandelson if the policy could be changed.

Mandelson replied he was “trying hard to amend” claiming the Treasury was “digging in but I am on the case”.

The pair go on to discuss then prime minister Gordon Brown’s prospects at the election due the following May.

Other exchanges show the pair sharing regular messages about their whereabouts, making arrangements to meet in person and discussing Mandelson’s career options following Labour’s defeat in the 2010 election.

Read more Peter Mandelson handed back £1.3m from consulting firm he founded

Richard Branson

In a different set of email chains, Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson told Epstein he would love to see him again as long as brought his “harem”.

The exchange, from September 2013, also included Epstein asking Branson for his thoughts on a “public relations” matter, apparently a day after visiting him.

Earlier correspondence from April 2013 showed plans were discussed for Epstein to visit Brandon’s private island, Necker.

Epstein’s assistant asked about bringing along an associate of Bill Gates, Boris Nikolic, alongside other names and “2 Russian girls”.

Branson’s team is understood to acknowledge Epstein’s presence on the island, but claimed the meetings were organised by an unnamed American entrepreneur.

Following the release of the files Conservative MP, Alicia Kearns wrote on X: “@richardbranson why does it appear you were giving Epstein advice on how to launder his reputation?

“To explain away his abuse of women and girls?”

Virgin response

A Virgin group spokesperson told Sky News: “Any contact Richard and Joan Branson had with Epstein took place on only a few occasions more than twelve years ago, and was limited to group or business settings, such as a charity tennis event.

“When Epstein offered a charity donation, the Bransons asked their team to carry out due diligence before accepting the donation, which uncovered serious allegations.

“As a result of what the due diligence uncovered, Virgin Unite did not take the donation and Richard and Joan decided not to meet or speak with Epstein again.

“Had they had the full picture and information, there would have been no contact whatsoever – Richard believes that Epstein’s actions were abhorrent and supports the right to justice for his many victims.”