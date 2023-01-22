Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola takes aim at Erling Haaland critics after striker hits fourth hat-trick of the season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s hat-trick against Wolves took his tally to 31 goals in 26 games this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola declared Erling Haaland undroppable after the prolific striker bagged his fourth hat-trick of the season today.

Haaland’s treble in a 3-0 win over Wolves took his tally to 31 goals in 26 games this season and kept City on the heels of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

It prompted Guardiola to shoot back at commentators who have questioned whether Haaland’s signing last summer has made the champions less effective overall.

Read more Trevor Steven: Anticipation is what makes Erling Haaland a goalscoring machine

“When he scores I don’t know how many hat-tricks and goals, he is the solution in our team and when he does not score a goal he is a problem in our team,” Guardiola quipped.

“We know his quality, we know each other. He is not a player to be dropped. We cannot play a false nine [system] with him; we have to adapt with him and I think we are doing quite well.”

City’s victory temporarily cut Arsenal’s lead to two points, although the Gunners’ subsequent win over Manchester United restored their five-point advantage – with a game in hand.

Haaland’s hat-trick marked his return to top form after a three-game barren run earlier this month and came in a 12-minute period either side of half-time.

He headed in his first from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross, notched the second from the penalty spot after a foul on Ilkay Gundogan and tucked away the third when Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa kicked straight to City winger Riyad Mahrez.

City are five points clear of third-placed Newcastle United and Manchester United.

“Today is not a good day to talk about whether I am happy or not,” said Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui. “We deserved to lose. But I prefer to lose trying to damage the opponent.”

In Sunday’s other game, Brentford climbed to eighth by holding Leeds United to a goalless draw at Elland Road.