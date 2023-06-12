Manchester City celebrate treble with bus parade in front of thousands

The victorious Manchester City side who last Saturday secured a historic treble celebrated this evening with an open-top bus parade through the streets of Manchester.

Players, as well as manager Pep Guardiola and other club staff, were seen atop a number of double decker buses.

The parade was initially delayed due to bad weather but eventually got going with the streets packed with fans.

Manchester City became the first English side to do the continental treble – winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League – since Manchester United in 1999.

Spaniard Rodri scored the only goal on Saturday as City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul, Turkey.

highlights

After the final Manchester City goalscorer Rodri said: “It’s emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don’t know how many years.

“They deserve it, we deserve it. The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone. It wasn’t easy. What a team we faced, the way they defend and counter-attack.

“We gave everything. Finals are like this. You can’t expect to play as well as always. Emotions and nerves are there. We competed like animals. It’s a dream. This moment will never happen again.”

Guardiola added how the club deserve more credit.

“Especially this season, the entire world has said if we don’t win the Champions League we will not be complete, it will not be enough,” he said.

“Winning these five Premier Leagues and arriving in three semi-finals, and two finals, is exceptional, but everyone says, ‘no, you have to win’.

“But winning the Champions League every season is difficult unless you are Real Madrid. The other ones sometimes arrive and do it.

“Not just for me, for the club, for our CEO and players – we had everything but not the Champions League, as if the Premier League is nothing.”