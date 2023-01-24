A happy Burns week for whisky producer with new boss to build on growth

Leading whisky producer The Artisanal Spirits Company has announced a shake-up in management as the company reports strong growth in 2022.

Among the changes is managing director David Ridley, who is stepping down from his role after six years of constant revenue growth.

Taking over the CEO position is Andrew Dane, who joined the company as finance director in 2020 after five years at sustainable energy provider Argent Energy.

Ridley will continue to provide Dane and the company with support through a transition until July 2023.

The changes have sparked a hunt for a permanent finance director, although former financial controller Billy McCarter is temporarily taking over the role until the board finds a replacement.

David Ridley said: “There is demonstrable momentum in the business and following another year of strong growth, I feel the time is now right for me to seek a fresh challenge and hand over the reins for the next phase of ASC’s development”.

The news comes as the Edinburgh-based company reports a strong 2022 performance, with a 20 per cent growth in revenue from 2021 and global membership growing 12 per cent.

It points to the return to normality for the UK venues and events sector as a major factor behind this growth, highlighting a record December.

Looking ahead to 2023, the company expects continued overseas growth, stemming from arranged franchise deals in South Korea and a partnership with Malaysian group Drinks Alliance.

It also anticipates improved operating margins with the newly opened Masterton Bond supply chain facility ramping up to its full potential.

The group is confident in its market position entering the new financial year and expects to deliver on its established strategy.