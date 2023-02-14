Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Manage your team spendings with smart software

Canada Life has warned that parents may not be able to afford to give money to children and grandchildren

Looking for a sophisticated tech solution that allows you to manage your company’s transactions in one place? Spend management solution Payhawk offers company cards, expense management software, AP (Accounts Payable software), invoice management and subscription management, among other features.

The Payhawk cards have built-in controls, so finance teams and managers can set their own spend limits, ATM withdrawal caps and approval workflows for fund requests. This means there’s almost zero risk of overspending.

Cards are also connected to Payhawk’s innovative expense management software, so payments are seen in real time and your finance team can monitor cash flow and budgets. These easy-to-use cards, along with the Payhawk app, are a hit with non-finance cardholders who’re looking for a convenient way to manage their finances while staying compliant.

At the same time, Payhawk’s OCR (Optical Character Recognition) tech — which converts an image of text into a machine-readable text format — makes receipt data capture easy, while integrations with ERPs (enterprise resource planning platforms) and accounting software mean that all spend data is perfectly synced.

Find out more at payhawk.com