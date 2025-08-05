Man Utd fans compare Ratcliffe to Savile amid £74m Sesko pursuit

Ratcliffe has joined the Glazers as the subject of Manchester United fans’ ire

Manchester United fans are planning a protest against Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s co-ownership that invokes Jimmy Savile, despite the club launching a £74m bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Supporters’ group The 1958 intends to march to Old Trafford with banners declaring ‘Jim Can’t Fix This’, a reference to the disgraced TV presenter, ahead of United’s opening Premier League match against Arsenal on 17 August.

The group has previously reserved its ire for majority owners the Glazer family but, more than 18 months into 29 per cent shareholder Ratcliffe’s involvement, now holds the British billionaire culpable for the club’s drift.

“Jim Ratcliffe chose to get into bed with the Glazers and in our opinion is helping keep them in charge,” a spokesperson for The 1958 said.

“So on 17 August, we protest not just against the Glazers, but now also against Jim Ratcliffe – a man once seen by many, including ourselves, as a possible saviour, a beacon of hope but now revealed as complicit in the ongoing erosion of everything that makes our club what it is.”

Shiny signings won’t deflect from failings

It comes as United rival Newcastle United for the signing of Slovenia international Sesko. Both clubs have made huge offers for the 22-year-old, seen as one of the hottest properties in European football.

“It’s a new season but the same old ownership issues. Twenty years of the Glazers and their debt mountain is 20 years too long. Enough is enough,” added The 1958.

“We won’t allow some natural optimism and a couple of shiny new signings to deflect from the bigger off-field picture.”

United have already spent around £130m on Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford as manager Ruben Amorim attempts to refashion his squad.

Last year the club endured its worst ever Premier League season, finishing 15th in the table, accruing just 42 points and losing 18 games.