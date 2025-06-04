Man City bolster Club World Cup bid with £46m Reijnders deal

Manchester City hope to complete the signing of Reijnders before the Club World Cup

Manchester City have moved to strengthen their bid for the Club World Cup by agreeing a deal to sign Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for £46m.

Reijnders was recently named midfielder of the season in Serie A after scoring a career-best 15 goals in 54 matches, despite Milan only finishing eighth in the Italian top division.

The 26-year-old can operate in various central roles, offering City valuable cover for the injured Mateo Kovacic and potentially a long-term replacement for the departing Kevin De Bruyne.

City hope to complete the transfer before the Club World Cup in the US, which begins on 15 June. The Premier League side’s first game, against Morocco’s Wydad, is on 18 June.

Beyond that tournament, Reijnders is another component of a squad rebuild that began in January with four signings, including £60m forward Omar Marmoush.

Pep Guardiola is also believed to be in the market for a new left-back, with Algeria international Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolves reported to be the prime candidate.

Reijnders signing could trigger Man City sales

Guardiola endured the toughest season of his nine-year tenure as City manager last term as the club finished empty-handed and only third in the Premier League.

The Catalan coach has warned, however, that he wants to work with a more streamlined squad, which could mean selling stars such as club record signing Jack Grealish.

England defender Kyle Walker also faces a summer of uncertainty after Milan decided against paying £4m to make his loan move a permanent one.

“I said to the club I don’t want that [a bigger squad],” Guardiola said. “I don’t want to leave five or six players in the freezer.

“I don’t want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay. It’s impossible for my soul to [tell] my players in the tribune [stands] that they cannot play.”