Man charged with murder of London university student Sabita Thanwani

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of student Sabita Thanwani, who was found at City University accommodation in Clerkenwell on Saturday, the Metropolitan police have confirmed today.

Maher Maaroufe is due to appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Thanwani, 19, was found with “serious neck injuries” early Saturday morning at her UNITE student accommodation, in Sebastian Street in central London. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem examination giving the cause of death as a sharp force trauma.

Tributes were paid to Thanwai yesterday, with her parents writing: “Sabita Thanwani was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short.

“She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly; her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone. She was studying psychology at City University to make this happen.

“Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness.”

“We can only pray that lessons will be learnt and that somehow, there will come a day when girls and women are safe”, they added.