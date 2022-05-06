Makeup seller Revolution Beauty’s sales soar after Boots picks up products

British makeup seller Revolution Beauty Group today vowed to continue selling “quality products at affordable prices” as the firm said strong demand for “mass market beauty” led to its earnings increasing by 73 per cent year-on-year.

The cosmetics firm said its UK sales increased 85 per cent over the previous year, following the successful rollout of its products into Boots.

However, the Kent based company said the US has now taken the lead as its largest single market, as it said the world’s biggest economy now makes up around 20 per cent of its business.

The firm said its US sales had been boosted by the roll-out of its products into US retailer Walgreens, as it said its sales increased 27 per cent.

The makeup brand said its revenues increased 42 per cent to £192m for the 12 months leading up to February 2021, as it said it had achieved its strong sales against the background of continued volatility last year.

Revolution Group chief executive Adam Minto said: “In a world where consumers are feeling the pressure from increased prices in almost every aspect of their lives, mass market beauty is perfectly positioned as the affordable choice.”

“Like everyone, we remain mindful of the current economic climate, but we know Revolution’s mission to offer quality products at affordable prices remains as relevant as ever. Looking ahead, Revolution remains confident as it pursues its strategy and continues its growth trajectory.”