A Will is one of the most important documents you’ll write, empowering you to make important decisions now to help your loved ones later.

Taking the time to draw up a Will means you won’t have to worry about issues such as family conflicts or sideways disinheritance for your children, your home having to be sold to cover care home fees, or losing 40% of the estate you’ve worked hard for all your life to inheritance tax. SCL Wills and Probate’s team of specialists can advise on the best provisions to include in your Will based on your personal circumstances. It partners with accountants and financial advisers to provide solutions for any concerns around tax, succession planning for business owners or care home fees.

Visit sclwillsandprobate.co.uk/offers/ or call 020 3004 8269 for a free consultation.