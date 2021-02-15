Major shareholders in Mitchells & Butlers (M&B), the owner of All Bar One and Toby Carvery, have taken control of the pub group as it seeks to raise £350m to keep it afloat.

The firm said this morning that it intends to raise £350m through an underwritten fully preemptive open offer to address its “significant capital needs”.

Read more: Toby Carvery owner Mitchells & Butlers explores equity raise due to third lockdown

M&B’s major shareholders Piedmont, Elpida and Smoothfield – who collectively own 55 per cent of the issued share capital – have consolidated their stakes under a new holding company, Odyzean Limited.

Odyzean now controls the majority of votes in the company, marking a technical change of control.

The consortium has confirmed that it will provide the full £350m capital target “to ensure that the proposed open offer will be fully subscribed in all circumstances”.

M&B, which also owns Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Harvester, said its investors remain “fully supportive” of its management team.

Bob Ivell, chairman of M&B, said this morning: “We are pleased to have received the support of our major shareholders and key creditors. Mitchells & Butlers was a high performing business going into the pandemic and this capital raising and refinancing will provide the business with the certainty of funding that it needs in order to emerge in a stronger position to take advantage of its strong property portfolio, well known brands and operational expertise in order to win market share and continue its long- term strategy of deleveraging and driving value creation for shareholders.”

Read more: London property developer Avanton launches £500m build-to-rent fund

