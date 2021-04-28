Major Arsenal sponsor sees top execs arrested on suspected $29m fraud - reports

Top executives at a firm that sponsors Premier League side Arsenal have been arrested on what police suspect to be a $29m fraud.

News outlets in Turkey are reporting six executives at GKFX have been arrested by Turkish police. Police reportedly raided the firm’s offices in the Maslak business district of Istanbul earlier this week, and arrested some of the top bosses.

Police are suspecting the executives were involved in embezzling $29m in client funds at the company. The actions reportedly came as a direct result of GKFX’s ownership and its current management working with authorities to identify those responsible.

Read more: Spotify founder Daniel Ek says he is “very serious” about Arsenal takeover interest and has secured the funds to make Stan Kroenke an offer

The company’s chairman and chief executive Kasim Garipoglu told FX News Group: “This is a former incident which happened in 2020 and did not even impact a single customer. It is already taken care of and surfaced up due to legal actions that we brought against these former employees. Our Group’s 2020 and 2021 (first quarter) results are at an all time high and we are growing business faster than ever.”

Arsenal could not be contacted for comment.